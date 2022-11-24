A﻿ shopkeeper was attacked and cash was stolen when his corner shop was targeted by robbers.

T﻿he victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the robbery at the Roy’s Corner store in Green Lane Road, Leicester, at about 19:30 GMT on 16 November.

Police say three youths entered the shop and threatened the man before pushing him over and kicking him multiple times.

The suspects, who are thought to be between 15 and 16 years old, then made off with cash from the till.