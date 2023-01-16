Christy Dignam, the lead singer of Irish rock band Aslan, is receiving palliative care at home, his family has confirmed.

The 62-year-old Dubliner is being treated for amyloidosis, which causes an abnormal protein to build up in the body, triggering organ failure.

He was admitted to hospital in July 2022 and received six months of treatment.

His family shared an update on Monday "in response to the large number of media enquiries received".

A statement read: "Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.

"The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time."