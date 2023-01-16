Aslan singer receiving end-of-life care
Christy Dignam, the lead singer of Irish rock band Aslan, is receiving palliative care at home, his family has confirmed.
The 62-year-old Dubliner is being treated for amyloidosis, which causes an abnormal protein to build up in the body, triggering organ failure.
He was admitted to hospital in July 2022 and received six months of treatment.
His family shared an update on Monday "in response to the large number of media enquiries received".
A statement read: "Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.
"The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time."
'A tough road'
Aslan formed in Dublin in 1982 and had several hit records including Crazy World and This Is.
The band was due to tour the Republic of Ireland this summer as well as performing in Londonderry's Millennium Forum on 15 July.
But in statement on their social media pages, the other Aslan members said they were "devastated that all future shows will be cancelled" due to Dignam's ill-health.
"As always, Christy's health has been, and is, our priority. It has been a tough road for all of us but most of all Christy," they said.
"There are no words to describe how we are feeling with the update that has been shared by Christy's family."
Over the past few years, Dignam has spoken openly about his physical and mental health struggles.
Prior to be being diagnosed with amyloidosis, he was treated for heroin addition.
It contributed to Dignam being fired from Aslan in the late 1980s.
The group reformed for a one-off gig in 1993 and ending up recording several more albums and regularly touring around Ireland.
The band statement added: "Christy and ourselves are devastated that all future shows will be cancelled, as with Christy receiving palliative care treatment, performing will not be possible."
Both the band and the Dignam family have asked for privacy at this time.