New and improved blue badge parking bays are set to open in Derby city centre.

The city council said the 15 bays with "improved accessibility" would be available along Gower Street from Friday.

Meanwhile, the bays along St Peter's Street will close permanently from 16 January once the Gower Street bays are finished.

The authority said by closing these bays, work could begin on "exciting improvements" to "reduce congestion and pollution by making it easier and safer for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and public transport to travel in the area".