Hunstanton pier complex sold in multi-million pound deal
A seaside pier complex has been sold in a multi-million pound deal.
Hunstanton Pier, on the north Norfolk coast, has been bought by MD Abbott Holdings, which owns Pettitts Adventure Park in Reedham.
The amusement centre and bowling alley was built in the resort after the former pier building was destroyed by fire in 2002.
The pier was swept away by a storm in 1978 - and only a few uprights survived next to the promenade.
At the time, the new building caused controversy because of disputes over its design.
"The purchase of Hunstanton Pier adds to Mr Abbott’s growing portfolio of leisure businesses in Norfolk", solicitors acting for the buyer said.
The company has not revealed how much the pier was sold for.
