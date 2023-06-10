Queen, David Bowie, U2, Madonna, Oasis and Bruce Springsteen.

Those are just some of the legendary acts who have graced the stage at Slane Castle in the Republic of Ireland.

On Saturday another will make their mark on Slane's rock-'n'-roll history spanning 40 years as headliner Harry Styles gears up to entertain a crowd of 80,000 for his sold-out show.

It will be the first gig at the Boyne Valley estate in County Meath since the year before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Slane has become shorthand for the apex of a musician's career in Ireland and is considered a pilgrimage for many music lovers due to its top-class line-ups.

Thin Lizzy was the first to headline in 1981, with support from a then up-and-coming U2, as well as Hazel O'Connor and Sweet Savage.

Back then tickets would have set you back the equivalent of just €10 (£8.59).