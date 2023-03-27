Ms Smalley, project manager for the Newark and Sherwood Safer Streets initiative, developed the scheme as part of an initiative focused on tackling violence against women and girls.

More than 30% of the survey's 400 respondents said an uncomfortable interaction made them leave the gym, with some never returning.

Incidents included unsolicited help with equipment, being watched or stared at, inappropriate comments or even having their pictures taken without consent.

Ms Smalley said: "I had an experience at the gym, and it opened my eyes. I know I am not the only person who feels this way and I could see it happening to other women.

"We want to stamp out this behaviour, so it does not escalate, and we want everyone to feel empowered to challenge this behaviour."

She said the survey had been "eye-opening" with some women setting up home gyms to avoid the harassment they received.

"Some people are staying away from gyms and this needs to change," she added.