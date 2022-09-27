Charge after man stabbed in chest at bus stop
- Published
A man has been charged after another man was stabbed in the chest at a bus stop in Nottinghamshire.
Police said officers were called to Droversdale Road in Bircotes following the stabbing at about 10:10 BST on Monday.
A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries not currently thought to be life-altering.
A 22-year-old man, from Bircotes, is due to appear before magistrates accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Nottinghamshire Police said he had also been charged with possession of a bladed article.