Lochaber to host Gaelic's 2025 Royal National Mòd
At a glance
Scotland's biggest celebration of Gaelic language and culture is headed for Lochaber
The 2025 Royal National Mòd will be held in Fort William, organisers have announced
The festival was last held in the town in 2017
- Published
Fort William is to host the 2025 Royal National Mòd, it has been announced.
The Mòd is Scotland's annual celebration of Gaelic language, culture and sport.
It will be the ninth time the event has been held in the Lochaber town.
The last time was in 2017 when 10,000 people gathered in Fort William to take part or spectate.
The Mòd has held competitions for traditional music, song, literature, drama and Highland dancing over the last 130 years.
Held over eight days, the festival involves competitors from Gaelic communities from across the UK, Ireland, Australia and North America.
This October's event will be held in Paisley and in Oban in 2024.
Perth hosted last year's Mòd.