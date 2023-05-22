The Republic of Ireland is set to become the first country in the world to introduce health warning labels on alcohol products.

Stephen Donnelly, the Irish minister for health, signed new regulations into law on Monday but they will not come into force until 2026.

Labelling will warn consumers about the risks of drinking alcohol as well as providing a product's calorie content.

The Irish government said the regulations would bring alcohol products into line with requirements for food packaging.

Mr Donnelly said: "I welcome that we are the first country in the world to take this step and introduce comprehensive health labelling of alcohol products.

"I look forward to other countries following our example."

Consumers will be warned about the dangers of drinking while pregnant as well as the risks of liver disease and fatal cancers.

In January, Italy’s ambassador to Ireland told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that the plans were "totally disproportionate".