Mr Thompson said: "We were just standing in the car park... We noticed quite thick black smoke coming up from by a house.

"Myself and Sam ran over and noticed there was a big fire literally outside the property and the flames were sort of right up to the roof.

He added: "Sam ran in obviously to get the people out and then the owner came out and I managed to get a hose from him and then put the fire out..."

He said thanks to basic fire training at work he "had an idea what to do" and "thought it was safer to tackle it than let it carry on and lose the house".

Mr Drayson Le Tissier said the owners inside "knew nothing about the fire".

He said: "When I banged on the door, went in because the door was open they were very surprised, yeah".

No one was injured.