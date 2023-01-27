An Irish teacher remains at his former school in spite of a deadline to obey a court order forbidding him from visiting the site or risk being fined.

On Thursday, a High Court judge ruled that Enoch Burke was to be fined €700 (£615) a day if he does not adhere to the order by 14:00 local time on Friday.

Mr Burke was left at Wilson's Hospital School for a fourth day by his father Seán despite his dismissal last week, according to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

Daily breaches of the order could lead to the fine amounting to about €5,000 (£4,397) a week.

A hearing to determine whether the fine remains will be held on 10 February.

If it does not have the desired effect of stopping Mr Burke's "utterly pointless attendance" at the school, it could be increased, the judge added.

Mr Burke was jailed in September for breaching the High Court order.