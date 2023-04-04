People in or near a country park are being urged not to have barbecues and bonfires by a fire service after a serious fuel spillage.

There was a strong smell of petrol in the air after the spillage at about 09:10 BST on Tuesday off Forge Lane, West Bromwich, West Midlands Fire Service said.

A cordon has been put in place around the scene near Hilltop Golf Course.

People in the area around Sandwell Valley Country Park were also warned not use naked flames.