A woman was pushed to the ground, struck and had a possible irritant substance squirted at her during a burglary at her Derbyshire home.

Three men broke into the house on Inkersall Green Road, Chesterfield, at 23:00 GMT on 3 March, police said.

The intruders are believed to have squirted shampoo and bleach at the victim, before leaving with items of jewellery.

She did not suffer any serious injuries but was very distressed, officers said.