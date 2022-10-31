P﻿hotographs of islanders' frightening Halloween costumes from 90 years ago have been unearthed from National Trust for Scotland's archives.

T﻿he images were taken by American folklorist Margaret Faye Shaw on South Uist in the Western Isles in 1932.

Wool and sheepskin were used to make some of the costumes and masks.

I﻿n the Western Isles, islanders celebrated Oidhche nan Cleas - Night of Tricks.

T﻿he photographs are from the trust's Canna House Photographic Collection.

S﻿haw, who was from Pennsylvania, was one of the world's first female photographers and cinematographers. She died in 2004 at the age of 101.

W﻿ith her husband, Dr John Lorne Campbell, she recorded life in the Hebrides and gathered information on Gaelic culture.