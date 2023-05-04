Titanic exhibition of artefacts and film props to open
Some Titanic artefacts which have never been seen by the public will go on display for the first time.
More than 100 relics from the wreck site, survivors and the 1997 film will be showcased at Middlesbrough's Dorman Museum.
The museum has launched a campaign to find local people with links to the White Star Line ship.
The disaster claimed the lives of more than 1,500 people when the ship sank after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic on 15 April 1912.
White Star Heritage director Tom Rudderham said: "It has become a part of our culture, this incredible story of fate and tragedy.
"The largest ship in the world at the time, the richest people on board, its maiden voyage, all these coincidences and famous people came together on one fateful evening".
The exhibition, which will run for four months, tells the story of what life was like on the ship, what happened during the disaster and the aftermath.
Mr Rudderham said: "We look at things like what was there to eat, through to the grand staircase, the swimming pool, the Turkish baths.
"We (then) explore the disaster because this was a terrible event, and part of maritime history.
"We talk about the wreck site and also the 1997 movie and how culture was affected afterwards."
Some artefacts on display, including china and tiles, have been recovered from the ocean floor more than 12,000ft (3,750m) down.
Others are from survivors and include a pack of cards that were being played at the time the Titanic struck the iceberg.
It also features film props such as the Heart of the Ocean diamond used on screen, and a lifejacket worn by actor Danny Nucci.
Many artefacts have never been shown before including photos and letters from survivor Millvina Dean and a piece of Titanic's deckchair.
The exhibition also looks at the Titanic's significant links to the north-east of England.
Mr Rudderham said: "The sister ship, the Olympic, was scrapped in Jarrow in 1935 and that was predominantly to give work to the people of Jarrow for two years while they scrapped the ship.
"The Carpathia, the ship which rescued the Titanic's passengers and crew, was built on the banks of the River Tyne and took its trials down the River Tyne."
Titanic's rudder was also cast in Darlington.
JR Bowes, museums manager at Middlesbrough Council, said he was "delighted" the collection was being displayed in the town.
He said a campaign, Teesside's Titanic, had been launched to uncover links between locals and the Titanic.
"It might be people who are linked to the Titanic from the crew to the passengers or people who have heritage to the Titanic in some way.
"Already, we've had people come to us with their personal possessions from their loved ones who loaned objects (from the Titanic).
"We've found newspaper articles which have been hidden away and some have come forward saying they are possibly related to the captain and we're looking into that."
The Titanic Exhibition opens on Saturday and will run until 3 September.
