Some Titanic artefacts which have never been seen by the public will go on display for the first time.

More than 100 relics from the wreck site, survivors and the 1997 film will be showcased at Middlesbrough's Dorman Museum.

The museum has launched a campaign to find local people with links to the White Star Line ship.

The disaster claimed the lives of more than 1,500 people when the ship sank after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic on 15 April 1912.