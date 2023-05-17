Hundreds of jobs are set to be lost as a food company announces plans to close a bacon factory where workers had been on a four day week since last year.

Pilgrim's UK said the proposed closure of the Ashton-Under-Lyne factory - which puts all 452 jobs at risk - was part of a review prompted by "unfavourable market conditions".

The factory in Greater Manchester was put on a four day week after the closure of two plants in September.

Ninety new jobs will be split between Spalding, Westerleigh and Bromborough.