Tributes paid to boy who died on railway tracks
- Published
The family of a 17-year-old who died after going onto railway tracks have said they are mourning their “wonderful and considerate” boy.
Police were called to the railway line close to Llanelli station, Carmarthenshire, at about 17:00 BST on Friday after reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Officers from British Transport Police attended the incident, alongside paramedics, but Joshua Dyer, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
His mum, grandmother and cousins said: “We will never know what went through Joshua’s mind, as he made the choices he did, but we do know the world is missing a beautiful and unique mind."
They added that Joshua was “a wonderful and considerate son, grandson and nephew” who was “deeply loved and missed”.
“Fly high Joshua, our beautiful boy,” they said.
If you are affected by any of the issues in this article you can find details of organisations that can help via the BBC Action Line.