The family of a 17-year-old who died after going onto railway tracks have said they are mourning their “wonderful and considerate” boy.

Police were called to the railway line close to Llanelli station, Carmarthenshire, at about 17:00 BST on Friday after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers from British Transport Police attended the incident, alongside paramedics, but Joshua Dyer, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.