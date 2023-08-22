Arrests after man attacked at city centre nightclub
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a man was attacked at a city centre nightclub.
Officers were called to reports of an assault at Popworld, in Friar Gate, Derby, at 23:20 BST on Saturday.
Derbyshire Police said the victim in his 20s received serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The men, aged 20 and 23, were both arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of affray.
Both men have since been released on bail as investigations continue, the force added.
Anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information has been asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external