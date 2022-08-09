A south London theatre that was an exclusively LGBTQ+ performance space has had to shut due to financial costs and works required at the premises, it has been announced.

The owners of Above The Stag said on Sunday that the Vauxhall venue would close immediately, despite a new production having only just started a run.

In a further statement released on Tuesday, operations director and producer Andy Hill explained the theatre was having to close as "it has not been possible to come up with a feasible business plan for the next five years in our existing venue".

However, he added the theatre had been promised finances to continue and "the search for our new home begins now".