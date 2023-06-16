Mr Jones was previously a commissioner of Patrick between 2008 and 2018.

He stepped down from the role to focus on the renovation of Patrick School Rooms into the Knockaloe Visitors Centre, which tells the stories of those of those who lived and worked at the World War One internment camp.

The new commissioner said he was "very pleased" to be returning to the role, with the experience gained setting up the community centre.

He said since the redrawing of the constituency areas, there was no longer a dedicated MHK for Glenfaba, and with the two elected House of Keys members now also representing Peel it was "only natural" they focus on the town where the greatest number of voters live.

"There are many aspects for which the countryside areas need a distinct voice – hence the importance of Patrick Commissioners," he said.

Mr Jones said he had already been approached by parishioners abut disability access in the area and St Paul's Church in Foxdale, which has been closed since 2017.

He said he was prepared to listen to any concerns, be they "small or large", adding: "It can be hedges or climate change."

Mr Jones will serve as a board member until April 2025.