Former commissioner elected again in Patrick
A former local authority member has been re-elected after a five-year break.
Richard Jones, a chartered accountant, came out top in Thursday's by-election fro Patrick Commissioners with 235 votes.
The other candidate in the running, Kevin Oliphant-Smith, received 19 votes.
Mr Jones said he hoped to give a voice to the residents of the rural area.
A total of 254 votes were cast out of a potential 1,183, including two postal votes, which meant voter turn out was 21.5%.
A previous call for candidates to fill the vacant seat in February saw no candidates apply for the position.
'Distinct voice'
Mr Jones was previously a commissioner of Patrick between 2008 and 2018.
He stepped down from the role to focus on the renovation of Patrick School Rooms into the Knockaloe Visitors Centre, which tells the stories of those of those who lived and worked at the World War One internment camp.
The new commissioner said he was "very pleased" to be returning to the role, with the experience gained setting up the community centre.
He said since the redrawing of the constituency areas, there was no longer a dedicated MHK for Glenfaba, and with the two elected House of Keys members now also representing Peel it was "only natural" they focus on the town where the greatest number of voters live.
"There are many aspects for which the countryside areas need a distinct voice – hence the importance of Patrick Commissioners," he said.
Mr Jones said he had already been approached by parishioners abut disability access in the area and St Paul's Church in Foxdale, which has been closed since 2017.
He said he was prepared to listen to any concerns, be they "small or large", adding: "It can be hedges or climate change."
Mr Jones will serve as a board member until April 2025.
