A couple who died in a multi-vehicle crash in County Cork in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday have been named locally.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the couple were husband and wife 83-year-old Pat Allen and 82-year-old Berna (Bernadette) Allen.

They lived in Glenwood in nearby Carrigaline and were driving east towards Haulbowline Park, according to RTÉ.

They were in a car which was involved in a crash with a number of other cars and an articulated truck.

The incident happened at about 11:00 local time at the N28 Shannon Park roundabout in Carrigaline.

The driver of another car was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck and a third car did not need hospital treatment after being medically assessed at the scene.

Gardaí (Irish police) are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are appealing to road users who were travelling on the N28 in the Shannon Park area between 10:45 and 11:00 who may have camera footage including dashcam footage to contact them.