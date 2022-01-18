Guernsey stamps mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

There is also a limited edition of black and white versions of the colour stamps.

Bridget Yabsley, head of philatelic at Guernsey Post, said: "We wanted to provide our collectors with something a bit different."

The black and white stamps cannot be bought as a set.

Instead, one black and white stamp has been put into the first 4,000 sets of colour stamps, "meaning that collectors will need to look for opportunities to swap, sell and purchase the other stamps within the philatelic community to complete their sets", said Ms Yabsley.

The first customer to collect all six black and white stamps will receive a complimentary limited edition replica gold stamp depicting Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II and the Guernsey Crest, which was issued to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Guernsey's postal independence.