A man has been questioned after an illegal weapon and quantities of cannabis were seized from a house.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers following up a separate alleged offence arrived at a house in Valley Road, in Carlton, at about 01:30 BST on Saturday.

After being let inside the property, a search was carried out that uncovered a friction lock baton and several containers filled with cannabis, the force added.

The 26-year-old man was voluntarily interviewed in connection with the offences and released.