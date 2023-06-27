A former special constable jailed for a sexualised online chat with who he thought was a child would have been fired had he not already quit, a police force said.

Steven Hayden-Tift, previously of Northamptonshire Police, unknowingly chatted to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year old on social media and a dating app.

He had sent sexual pictures of himself and asked for similar photos back, police said.

A gross misconduct disciplinary hearing ruled he would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned from the force.