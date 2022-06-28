Plea for owners of lost tropical birds to come forward

The GSPCA is appealing for the owners of four recently found tropical birds to come forward and take them home.

The stray birds include two green budgies, one found at Courtil Ollivier on 22 June and another found on Rectory Hill on 23 June.

A canary was found on Nocq Road on 8 June, and a Senegal parrot that "does all sorts of tricks" was rescued at Vazon.

The GSPCA said it thought the birds could have escaped through open windows or doors during hot weather.