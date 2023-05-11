Plans to build 29 affordable homes for local people in west Cornwall can go ahead after campaigners won a planning appeal.

Cornwall Council rejected the proposals at Newlyn last July over traffic fears.

The Cornwall Community Land Trust (CCLT) appealed the decision and said the the development at Choone Farm would be 100% affordable with preference given to people with a local connection to Newlyn, Mousehole and Paul.

The site recently featured on the BBC documentary Simon Reeve’s Return to Cornwall, in which the presenter called objections against the development "depressing", in light of the local housing crisis.

Planning permission was originally turned down despite Cornwall Council raising concerns about the current housing situation in the county, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

There are currently thousands of people on the housing waiting list and hundreds of households in temporary accommodation.

The initial housing application for a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership properties by CCLT attracted 98 comments of objection and 25 of support.

Planning officers had recommended the application be approved.

Planning inspector John Wilde found in the land trust’s favour, saying the development "would not have a severe impact on the operation of Chywoone Hill" and access would be safe and suitable.

He added he agreed Cornwall needed "a step change in the supply of new affordable homes".

The inspector awarded Cornwall Community Land Trust costs against Cornwall Council, saying they had "unreasonably" used anecdotal evidence in their decision.

Andrew George, CEO of the land trust and a Cornwall councillor, said : “It should never have come to this.

"But our priority now is to get on with what the local community desperately needs and deserves, and that’s the delivery of good quality, secure and genuinely affordable homes for locals."