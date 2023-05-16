A mayor who denied there was "industrial-scale corruption" at a multimillion-pound redevelopment has said he would support a full investigation being carried out.

Conservative Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has faced concerns over the transfer of millions of pounds of assets at Teesworks to private developers.

Labour shadow secretary for Levelling Up Lisa Nandy said there were "serious questions" that "remained unanswered".

Mr Houchen said: "I want this nipped in the bud once and for all".