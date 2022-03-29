A care home in Portree on Skye is to close after difficulties with recruitment and funding a replacement for the ageing building.

Budhmor has 15 residents and is run by social care charity CrossReach.

NHS Highland has been informed of the closure, which is expected by the end of June this year.

The health board said it was working with CrossReach and families to find new homes for the residents.

It also said it hoped Budhmor's staff would be able to continue their work in the local community.

CrossReach said the decision to close had followed "strenuous efforts to map a way forward for Budhmor".

A spokeswoman said: “We are concerned that the current building no longer meets the standards required and is not conducive to us delivering the best quality of care possible.

“We had hoped to be able to rebuild the home but given the financial situation, the remaining uncertainty over what is needed, and the challenges with recruitment, we are now unable to do so."

She said money raised by the community to help fund the building of a new home would be returned.