New operator secures sports centre's future
- Published
A new company is set to take over the running of a sports centre, ending uncertainty over its future.
Northgate Sports Centre in Ipswich is owned by Suffolk County Council but has been run by Ipswich Borough Council for 25 years.
The county council was left looking for a new operator after the borough council decided not to renew its contract to run the site.
From 1 April, school lettings company Vivify will manage the centre.
Paul West from Suffolk County Council said the sports centre "will continue to operate as a significant asset for Ipswich".
The sports centre, which is based at Northgate High School, has a floodlit athletics track, sports halls, tennis courts and a gym.
Ipswich Borough Council said it decided not to renew its contract as it had "ambitious plans for its other leisure centres".
Mr West, cabinet member for Ipswich at the Conservative-led county council, said the decision left it "in a challenging position".
He said the county council accepted it "could not let the site close".
“I am delighted that we have secured a deal with Vivify," he added.
The facilities will be handed over on 1 April and will reopen on 17 April.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external