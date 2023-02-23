A new company is set to take over the running of a sports centre, ending uncertainty over its future.

Northgate Sports Centre in Ipswich is owned by Suffolk County Council but has been run by Ipswich Borough Council for 25 years.

The county council was left looking for a new operator after the borough council decided not to renew its contract to run the site.

From 1 April, school lettings company Vivify will manage the centre.

Paul West from Suffolk County Council said the sports centre "will continue to operate as a significant asset for Ipswich".