Book festival begins at new Abbotsford venue
At a glance
The Borders Book Festival is returning after being effectively cancelled last year
The event has been moved to Abbotsford House to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of Sir Walter Scott's birth
More than 60 live events are lined up over six days
- Published
The Borders Book Festival is kicking off with a new venue and at a different time of year.
The event is usually held at the Harmony Gardens in Melrose in June.
However, it was moved to Abbotsford House in November to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of Sir Walter Scott's birth.
More than 60 events are planned over six days with a selection of celebrities and authors.
Among those taking part are Gavin Hastings, Pat Nevin, Ian Rankin, Denise Mina, Hilary Mantel and Val McDermid.
Festival director Alistair Moffat said that putting a book festival together during a pandemic was "no easy task".
"As always, we are bringing to the Borders stars from the worlds of politics, sport, history, crime writing, acclaimed literature and current affairs," he said.
"And the venue this year seems particularly fitting, given the 250th celebrations of Sir Walter Scott, our country’s greatest-ever storyteller.
"I’m beyond excited at the prospect of six days of immersion in great writing, in all its forms, and scintillating, inspiring debate - in person."