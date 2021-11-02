Book festival begins at new Abbotsford venue

The Borders Book Festival is kicking off with a new venue and at a different time of year.

The event is usually held at the Harmony Gardens in Melrose in June.

However, it was moved to Abbotsford House in November to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of Sir Walter Scott's birth.

More than 60 events are planned over six days with a selection of celebrities and authors.

Among those taking part are Gavin Hastings, Pat Nevin, Ian Rankin, Denise Mina, Hilary Mantel and Val McDermid.