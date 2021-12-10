Scotland's new avalanche risk forecasting season begins

Scotland's latest avalanche risk forecasting season has begun.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service, external (SAIS) assesses snow and avalanche conditions in six mountain areas from early or mid-December to mid-April.

The areas are Lochaber, Glen Coe, Creag Meagaidh, Southern Cairngorms, Northern Cairngorms and Torridon.

Last season, 212 avalanches were recorded - 10 of them involved people but there were no fatalities.

Avalanches can occur naturally, can be triggered accidentally by people, or caused deliberately to remove an avalanche risk in ski areas.

Hillwalkers, climbers and skiers use SAIS information alongside weather forecasts to help them plan trips.