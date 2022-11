Ipswich Town Football Club is supporting a charity to hand out food parcels "to help those who need it", the club's manager said.

Families in Need (FIND) sends out between 120 and 150 food parcels a week to families in Ipswich and surrounding areas.

The League Two club encouraged supporters to get behind the charity and players and staff have been helping sort and pack parcels.

"As a club it’s important we offer that support as much as we can," manager Kieran McKenna said.