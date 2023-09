A 17 year-old boy has died in a single vehicle crash in County Monaghan.

The crash happened at about 01:30 local time on Wednesday morning on the old N2 road in Carrickaderry, near Clontibret.

The boy, who was driving the car, died at the scene and his body has been taken to Monaghan General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing for information.