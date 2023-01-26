A teenager who could not swim drowned when he jumped into a lake from a rope swing, a inquest heard.

Kyron Hibbert, 13, was playing in the lake at Stewartby, Bedfordshire, with friends on 29 July when he disappeared under the surface of the water.

His body was recovered in the early hours the following day.

Senior Bedfordshire coroner Emma Whitting recorded a verdict of misadventure at the inquest in Ampthill.