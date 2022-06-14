A former hunting lodge on Rum could be set for a new owner.

Kinloch Castle and most of the island are owned by public agency NatureScot.

The property was used as a hostel, but it closed in 2015 and parts of the site require restoration work.

A bid by community group Kinloch Castle Friends Association (KCFA) to take over the lodge and turn it into a 51-bed B&B with a museum was knocked back in 2019.

NatureScot said it was now in advanced talks with a businessman about buying the property and placing it into a charitable trust.

KCFA has welcomed the development and said it hoped the castle would be used for visitor accommodation, and its café and shop put back into use.

Catherine Duckworth, the association's honorary secretary, said Kinloch Castle was surrounded by construction site fencing making it look like it was in a semi-derelict state.