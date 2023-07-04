A festival based in Cornwall has part-funded workshops for teenagers about relationships and consent issues.

The Boardmasters Festival, held near Newquay, has partnered with the Schools Consent Project ahead of its event in August to host the workshops to Year 12 students in Cornwall.

It said the talks would "tackle tricky topics" to "equip young people with the information they need" before arriving at the festival.

Led by trained legal professionals, the festival said its aim was to help change social behaviour "by tackling these issues at the root".