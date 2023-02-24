Council opposes plans to build homes on green belt
Plan to build 310 homes on green belt land have been declared unacceptable by councillors.
Redrow had submitted plans to Hertsmere Borough Council for the homes to be built on Harts Farm, in Little Bushey, Hertfordshire, saying they were "much-needed".
It lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate on January 17 after the council failed to rule on the application before an agreed deadline.
At a planning meeting, councillors unanimously agreed that had the application been put to them before an appeal, it would not have granted planning permission.
At the meeting, the council decided that it would defend the appeal made to the Planning Inspectorate for a final decision on the plans.
Campaigners from the Little Bushey Community group, which is against the plans, said it would increase traffic on busy roads and the risk of flooding in the area.
John Mann, for Redrow South Midlands, said: ""Our aim is to bring a range of much-needed new homes and jobs to the area, as well as making a substantial investment in community facilities."
The applicant claimed there were grounds to build on the green belt as a result of “very special circumstances” surrounding the proposal, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
