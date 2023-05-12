A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of another man found injured at a house in Leicester.

Police and paramedics found a man seriously injured after being called to an address in Welford Road just after 20:30 BST on Thursday.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but died shortly after.

Leicestershire Police said a 52-year-old man was arrested "in connection with the incident" and remained in custody.