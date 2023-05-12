Arrest after man found injured at house dies
A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of another man found injured at a house in Leicester.
Police and paramedics found a man seriously injured after being called to an address in Welford Road just after 20:30 BST on Thursday.
He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but died shortly after.
Leicestershire Police said a 52-year-old man was arrested "in connection with the incident" and remained in custody.
Det Insp David Greenhalgh said: “Our investigation is very much in its early stages while we try to ascertain what happened and how the man came to be injured.
“We do believe he may have been in the Lorne Rd and Clarendon Park area earlier in the afternoon and I’d ask anyone who saw someone acting in a manner that seemed unusual to come forward."
