The timing of the stoppage has caused specific problems for NHS managers, with Dinesh Sinha, the chief medical officer for NHS Sussex, saying it would be "a challenging period".

She said: "That is because it is in a time frame which already has various holidays, including the bank holiday weekend.

"We expect the impact to be significant."

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he was "concerned and disappointed" by the continuing strike action.

As the strike got under way, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust has shed fresh light on their pay levels.

It has found while salaries have not kept up with inflation, NHS senior doctors are still earning more than counterparts in a number of countries.

The analysis, which takes into account the cost of living in different countries, placed them above those in France, Spain and Italy as well as New Zealand last year.

But their pay was a little behind Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Data was not available for some countries such as Australia and the US, which the think tank said limited the conclusions that could be drawn.

But they said the findings provided useful context in the ongoing debate about doctors' pay.

However, the BMA called it "unhelpful", saying pay was higher because of the amount of extra work NHS doctors were having to do.

The union also pointed out there was now a new contract in Ireland, which had boosted pay.

Meanwhile, NHS England warned patients to expect major disruption during the two-day walkout.