A new chief executive is to take over a tourism body for the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway in a key year for the area.

David Hope-Jones will take up his role with the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA) early in 2023.

It comes shortly after the area was selected in the Lonely Planet's annual guide.

Next year will also see the launch of a coast-to-coast cycling route from Stranraer to Eyemouth.

M﻿r Hope-Jones, who is from Midlem near Selkirk, has been chief executive of the Scotland Malawi Partnership for nearly 15 years.

H﻿e will join the SSDA team in February and will work in tandem with current chief executive Melanie Allen who will remain with the organisation until late spring.