A vintage car enthusiast is driving from John O'Groats to Land's End in the world's smallest car.

Alex Orchin, from Wivelsfield in East Sussex, expects to take to two to three weeks to complete the 870-mile (1,400km) trip in a Peel P50.

P50s were first made on the Isle of Man in the 1960s and have a top speed of 35mph.

The car is just 137cm (54in) long, 104cm (41in) wide and 120cm (47in) high.