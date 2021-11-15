Man driving 870 miles in world's smallest car
A vintage car enthusiast is driving from John O'Groats to Land's End in the world's smallest car.
Alex Orchin, from Wivelsfield in East Sussex, expects to take to two to three weeks to complete the 870-mile (1,400km) trip in a Peel P50.
P50s were first made on the Isle of Man in the 1960s and have a top speed of 35mph.
The car is just 137cm (54in) long, 104cm (41in) wide and 120cm (47in) high.
Mr Orchin set off on his journey from John O'Groats in Caithness on Saturday.
He has taken on the challenge to raise money for BBC Children in Need. It is believed to be the first time the drive has been done in a P50.
A keen bagpiper since he was 11 years old, Mr Orchin will be playing the pipes during his stops on the long way south.