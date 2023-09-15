Former Chief Minister frustrated by investigation
At a glance
Deputy Gavin St Pier was investigated for an alleged breach of parliamentary privilege
He was cleared by the recently formed privileges panel
He said the process had been "deeply frustrating"
- Published
Guernsey’s Former Chief Minister has labelled an investigation into whether he abused parliamentary privilege “frustrating”.
The complaint from the Health and Social Care Committee surrounded a speech from Deputy Gavin St Pier in April 2022 around safeguarding concerns in the local health service.
In that speech Mr St Pier named Dr Sandie Bohin as one of the clinicians involved in an investigation into concerns - which found no wrongdoing.
An investigation found Mr St Pier did not abuse parliamentary privilege.
Following the publishing of the panel’s finding, Mr St Pier said: “The whole process has been deeply frustrating.
“This allegation should have been dismissed at first instance.
“There have been repeated leaks throughout the panel’s process and it has taken an inordinate amount of time, including three months before I was even notified of the complaint and six months following the Privileges Panel making its decision in March.”
The privileges panel is made up of five deputies who investigate alleged breaches of parliamentary privilege.
It was the first time a privileges panel had been set up by the States of Guernsey to investigate a complaint.
Deputy John Gollop, Guernsey's longest serving current States member, was appointed to chair the panel by the bailiff.
Deputies Peter Ferbrache, Peter Roffey, David De Lisle and Lyndon Trott - being among the 10 longest serving deputies - were also appointed to the panel.
The Health and Social Care Committee has been contacted for a response.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.