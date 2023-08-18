Police appeal after man dies in car crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Tunbridge Wells.
The collision involved a silver Mercedes CLK 320 and happened at about 11:15 BST on Thursday on the A26 London Road, Southborough, near Yew Tree Road.
Emergency services attended and a man in his 50s died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Kent Police said inquiries are being carried out by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.
The force urged motorists to check for dashcam footage.
