The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a rail depot have released a film warning of the dangers of trespassing on the rail network.

Harrison Ballantyne died in June 2017 after entering Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in Northamptonshire to retrieve a football.

The boy, from Crick, climbed on top of a stationary freight wagon and received a fatal electric shock from an overhead cable.

H﻿is mother Liz Ballantyne said she had "never realised how close the railway was" to their home.