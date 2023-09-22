Overnight closures planned for resurfacing works
Overnight resurfacing work will be carried out on one of Exeter's busiest routes next month.
Fore Street, in Heavitree, will close for six nights from Monday 2 October to Friday 6 October, and again on Monday 9 October.
Devon County Council said the road would be closed from 21:00 BST until 07:00 each night.
Diversions will be in place during the closures for the work between the junctions with Whipton Lane and North Street.
