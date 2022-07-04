In Pictures: Celebrating the Giant's Causeway

Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Giant's Causeway at dusk on Saturday to celebrate natural beauty and creativity.

The Green Space Dark Skies event is one of four events being staged at areas of outstanding beauty in Northern Ireland.

Those who took part carried low impact geo lights and helped to create a large-scale artwork. There was no live audience and the exact location was a secret to protect the landscape. The key theme was connections - to landscape, to each other and to close neighbour Scotland.