In Pictures: Celebrating the Giant's Causeway

Hundreds of people gathered at dusk at the Giant's Causeway

Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Giant's Causeway at dusk on Saturday to celebrate natural beauty and creativity.

The Green Space Dark Skies event is one of four events being staged at areas of outstanding beauty in Northern Ireland.

Those who took part carried low impact geo lights and helped to create a large-scale artwork. There was no live audience and the exact location was a secret to protect the landscape. The key theme was connections - to landscape, to each other and to close neighbour Scotland.

Volunteers, known as lumenators, carried low impact geo lights

Traditional musician Dónal O'Connor composed music which was played on the stones by an ensemble of music groups

Musicians played a central role in the event

Green Space Dark Skies enables people to forge new connections with each other and the landscape

The gatherings celebrate the countryside and people’s right to explore it as well as encouraging our responsibility to take care of it for future generations