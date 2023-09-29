Birmingham City Council "must not fall into the trap of just selling everything" as it grapples with a £760m bill for equal pay claims, its chief executive has said.

It was important to properly assess the value of different assets and the impact they had on the city's economy, Deborah Cadman told the authority's Finance and Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

The council effectively declared itself bankrupt on 5 September, prompting speculation it could sell off land and buildings as it struggled to balance its books.

The government announced last week commissioners would be brought in to oversee the authority amid the financial crisis.