Stack chief executive officer Neil Winch said: "We are delighted that the city council has approved the scheme.

"Not only will we have a new venue to shout about, but it will give the local economy a real boost. A great result".

The complex will also feature a central plaza and the site will be weather-proofed with a glass framed roof.

It will be built on the former site of Her Majesty's Theatre and a section of the Lowther Street car park will be redeveloped.

The plans did attract several objections with some raising concerns over the "industrial size" and nearby noise levels from the complex.

Cumberland Council leader Mike Fryer said the development would bring investment to the economy.

“I am delighted that a major investor has chosen Carlisle as the base for their next multimillion-pound development," he said.

"We welcome inward investment and want all parts of our area to prosper".

It comes as the Danieli Group, which owns Stack, has been granted permission to build venues in Middlesbrough, Durham and Bishop Auckland.

Meanwhile, a similar container box venue is being created by a different company in Newcastle city centre and will open later this month.